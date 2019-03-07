Raptors' Fred VanVleet: Ahead of schedule

Coach Nick Nurse said Thursday that he believes VanVleet (thumb) could be back on the floor within the next two weeks, Josh Lewenberg of TSN reports.

VanVleet was initially given a five-week recovery timetable, but he looks to be slightly ahead of schedule as he works back from ligament damage in his left thumb. The backup guard will likely remain out for at least another week, but he figures to be back sometime in mid-March, rather than closer to the end of the month. VanVleet hasn't played since Feb. 9.