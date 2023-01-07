VanVleet ended with 28 points (9-21 FG, 3-9 3Pt, 7-9 FT), eight rebounds, seven assists, one block and two steals across 41 minutes during Friday's 112-108 loss to the Knicks.

VanVleet has now posted 28-point performances in back-to-back games, and while the Raptors have come up short in both contests, the combo guard has been playing quite well as a legit offensive threat. He's had some subpar performances in recent weeks, but the former Wichita State star is still averaging 19.9 points, 5.8 assists and 4.5 rebounds per game since the start of December.