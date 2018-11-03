Raptors' Fred VanVleet: Available Friday

VanVleet (toe) is available to play in Friday's matchup with the Suns, Eric Smith of Sportsnet 590 The Fan reports.

VanVleet was listed as questionable after missing the previous four games, but will give it a go Friday. He will presumably return to his role backing up Kyle Lowry at point guard. He has averaged 11.5 points, 3.0 rebounds, and 5.3 assists across 25 minutes in four games this season.