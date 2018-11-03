Raptors' Fred VanVleet: Available Friday
VanVleet (toe) is available to play in Friday's matchup with the Suns, Eric Smith of Sportsnet 590 The Fan reports.
VanVleet was listed as questionable after missing the previous four games, but will give it a go Friday. He will presumably return to his role backing up Kyle Lowry at point guard. He has averaged 11.5 points, 3.0 rebounds, and 5.3 assists across 25 minutes in four games this season.
More News
-
Week 4 Preview
The schedule doesn't offer many clues, so how should Fantasy players approach Week 4?
-
Fantasy Basketball rankings, Week 4
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times
-
NBA Rookie Watch
There are already an impressive group of rookies making an impact or working themselves into...
-
Fantasy hoops: Waiver Wire Week 3
A quirk in the schedule makes the Trail Blazers and Sixers prime candidates for Week 3.
-
Week 3 Preview
Gordon Hayward hasn't been himself this season, and you shouldn't rely on him yet. Who can...
-
Fantasy Basketball rankings, Week 3
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times