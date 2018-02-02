Play

Raptors' Fred VanVleet: Available Friday

VanVleet (personal) will be available for Friday's game against the Blazers, Raptors Republic reports.

VanVleet was away from the team following the birth of his child, but he'll return to action Friday after missing Thursday's game against Washington. Expect VanVleet to fill his usual role of roughly 18-20 minutes off the bench behind Kyle Lowry.

