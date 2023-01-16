VanVleet (back) will play Monday against the Knicks, Tim Bontemps of ESPN.com reports.
VanVleet was initially listed as questionable for Monday's game due to lower-back soreness before being upgraded to probable, and coach Nick Nurse confirmed the guard will be able to play through the issue. The 28-year-old has scored in double figures in five of his last six appearances, averaging 15.8 points, 7.7 assists and 6.7 rebounds in 36.0 minutes per game over that stretch.
