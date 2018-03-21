Raptors' Fred VanVleet: Available to play Wednesday

VanVleet (hand) is available to play in Wednesday's game against the Cavaliers.

VanVleet will be returning to the lineup after a two-game absence and should reclaim his spot backing up Kyle Lowry at point guard. His return could cut into the playing time of Delon Wright, though Wright has played very well of late and there's a chance the Raptors still try and get him a bunch of minutes with C.J. Miles (illness) out.