Raptors' Fred VanVleet: Available to return
VanVleet had his ankle taped and is available to return Tuesday against the Pelicans, Eric Smith of Sportsnet 590 The Fan reports.
It appears VanVleet has avoided a significant injury. It's possible he still pops up on the injury report ahead of Friday's game against the Celtics.
