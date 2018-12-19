Raptors' Fred VanVleet: Available Wednesday

Coach Nick Nurse confirmed that VanVleet (back) would be available for Wednesday's game against the Pacers, Josh Lewenberg of TSN.ca reports.

The back issue prevented VanVleet from suiting up in Sunday's 95-86 loss to the Nuggets, but the Wichita State product was never in much jeopardy of missing additional time after being labeled probable heading into Wednesday's contest. With Kyle Lowry (thigh) set to miss a third consecutive game, VanVleet should step back into a high-minute role as the Raptors' starting point guard. In the previous game he started in place of Lowry back on Dec. 14 in Portland, VanVleet scored a season-high 21 points (7-11 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 4-5 FT) and added eight assists and four boards across 38 minutes.