Raptors' Fred VanVleet: Avoids concussion in Game 4

Van Vleet (face) suffered a facial laceration but avoided a concussion in the Raptors' Game 4 win over the Warriors, Eric Koreen of The Athletic reports.

Van Vleet took a blow to the head during Game 4 that looked severe but fortunately didn't result in an injury that will sideline Van Vleet for long. Though he had to exit Game 4 early it seems likely that he'll be able to play and see his typical minutes in Game 5. Expect confirmation on his status prior to Monday's tilt.