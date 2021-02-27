VanVleet scored 25 points (6-23 FG, 5-11 3Pt, 8-8 FT) while adding four rebounds, four assists and three steals across 38 minutes of Friday's victory over the Rockets.

That's three times in his last four games that VanVleet has scored at least 20 points while hitting five triples. For the month, VanVleet has topped 20 points eight times while dishing out five or more assists in 10 games. He has also impacted the game on the defensive side of the ball, collecting steals in 11 of 14 contests this month.