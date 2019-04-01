Raptors' Fred VanVleet: Back to bench
VanVleet will shift to the bench for Monday's game against the Magic, Blake Murphy of The Athletic reports.
VanVleet has started five of the last seven games -- including the last two -- but he'll move to the bench Monday as Toronto goes with Kyle Lowry and Danny Green in the backcourt.
