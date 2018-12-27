Raptors' Fred VanVleet: Back to starting Wednesday
VanVleet will start at point guard in Wednesday's game against the Heat, Blake Murphy of The Athletic reports.
VanVleet returned to the bench Saturday with Kyle Lowry (thigh) back in the starting lineup, but with the All-Star point guard out again Wednesday, VanVleet will lead the Toronto offense yet again. In eight games as a starter this season, VanVleet is averaging nearly 33 minutes per game and averaging 13.1 points and 5.9 assists in that time.
