Raptors' Fred VanVleet: Back to starting Wednesday
VanVleet will start at shooting guard in Wednesday's game against the Hawks.
It appears VanVleet will continue to be in the starting lineup when Kawhi Leonard is held out to rest, as this will be his second straight time doing so. VanVleet scored a team-high 18 points to go along with four rebounds and four assists his last time out, and he should still get a heavy dose of minutes before this game potentially gets out of hand.
