Raptors' Fred VanVleet: Becomes restricted free agent
VanVleet has become a restricted free agent following the Raptors extending him a qualifying offer.
VanVleet was a crucial piece off the bench for Toronto last season, seeing 20.0 minutes per game and averaging 8.6 points, 3.2 assists and 2.4 rebounds. He also made 1.4 threes per game at a 41.4 percent clip.
