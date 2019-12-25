Play

Raptors' Fred VanVleet: Big game in loss

VanVleet had 27 points (11-21 FG, 2-5 3PT, 3-3 FT) and six assists in Wednesday's loss to the Celtics.

VanVleet started alongside Kyle Lowry in the backcourt and attempted a team-high 21 field goals. He added four steals and four rebounds in his fourth game back from a five-game injury absence.

