Raptors' Fred VanVleet: Big game in loss
VanVleet had 27 points (11-21 FG, 2-5 3PT, 3-3 FT) and six assists in Wednesday's loss to the Celtics.
VanVleet started alongside Kyle Lowry in the backcourt and attempted a team-high 21 field goals. He added four steals and four rebounds in his fourth game back from a five-game injury absence.
