Raptors' Fred VanVleet: Big game in win

VanVleet had 29 points (11-19 FG, 5-8 3Pt, 2-5 FT), 11 assists, four rebounds and one block in Saturday's 121-102 win over Brooklyn.

Both VanVleet and Kyle Lowry (26 points) were the engine of the Raptors' offense, which rebounded impressively after a 76-point showing in Thursday's loss to the Heat. The game marked VanVleet's sixth double-double of the season and represented an end of the combo guard's ongoing shooting struggles. VanVleet had converted just 28.4 percent of his attempts from the field over the prior four contests.