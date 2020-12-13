VanVleet scored nine points (3-9 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT) while adding five assists, five steals and a rebound in 17 minutes during Saturday's 111-100 preseason win over the Hornets.

Kyle Lowry is away from the Raptors for the beginning of the preseason schedule, so VanVleet got the start at point guard and flashed the defensive chops that allowed him to record a career-best 1.9 steals a game last year. With a new four-year, $85 million contract in his pocket, look for the 26-year-old to be one of the key players in the Toronto lineup once again in 2020-21.