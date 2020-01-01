Raptors' Fred VanVleet: Career-high four blocks Tuesday
VanVleet posted 12 points (4-14 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 1-2 FT), seven assists, four rebounds and four blocks across 30 minutes during Tuesday's 117-97 victory over the Cavaliers.
Though VanVleet struggled shooting the ball, he recorded a career-high four blocks -- a surprising feat for a 6-foot-1 guard who's not known for his leaping ability. He's been great on defense in general, averaging 2.0 steals per game and collecting at least one swipe in all but four appearances.
More News
-
Hoops Mailbag: Roster shuffling
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 11
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 11.
-
Week 11 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Wizards...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 10
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 10.
-
Week 10 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where four teams...