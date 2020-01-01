Raptors' Fred VanVleet: Career-high four blocks Tuesday

VanVleet posted 12 points (4-14 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 1-2 FT), seven assists, four rebounds and four blocks across 30 minutes during Tuesday's 117-97 victory over the Cavaliers.

Though VanVleet struggled shooting the ball, he recorded a career-high four blocks -- a surprising feat for a 6-foot-1 guard who's not known for his leaping ability. He's been great on defense in general, averaging 2.0 steals per game and collecting at least one swipe in all but four appearances.