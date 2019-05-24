Raptors' Fred VanVleet: Career night in Game 5 win

VanVleet amassed 21 points (7-13 FG, 7-9 3Py), one rebound, one assist, and one steal in 37 minutes during Thursday's 105-99 victory over Milwaukee.

VanVleet caught fire Thursday, dropping a career-best seven triples in the Game 5 victory over the Bucks. In fact, his entire points total was a culmination of his three-point prowess, factoring in heavily when looking at the end result. The Raptors will be hoping for a similar performance Saturday when they host the Bucks in what is now a potential series-ending game.

