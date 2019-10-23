Raptors' Fred VanVleet: Career night in season opener
VanVleet delivered 34 points (12-18 FG, 5-7 3Pt, 5-6 FT), seven assists, five rebounds, and two steals in 44 minutes during Tuesday's 130-122 overtime win against the Pelicans.
VanVleet was on fire, finishing with career highs in scoring, made field goals, and minutes. The offseason departure of Kawhi Leonard has opened the door for players such as Siakam and VanVleet to take another step forward offensively. Though VanVleet can't be expected to maintain this level of efficiency, he's likely to remain extremely aggressive going forward.
More News
-
Fantasy basketball 2019: Sleepers, busts
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NBA season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy basketball rankings for Week 1
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Top Fantasy basketball sleepers, picks
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy basketball...
-
Position battles updates
Nick Whalen checks in on the ongoing position battles as the preseason nears its close.
-
Breakout candidates to target
Alex Barutha projects 14 players who could be poised to make a leap in production this season.
-
Bust candidates to avoid
Nick Whalen projects six players who might not live up to where they are being drafted in some...