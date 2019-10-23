Raptors' Fred VanVleet: Career night in season opener

VanVleet delivered 34 points (12-18 FG, 5-7 3Pt, 5-6 FT), seven assists, five rebounds, and two steals in 44 minutes during Tuesday's 130-122 overtime win against the Pelicans.

VanVleet was on fire, finishing with career highs in scoring, made field goals, and minutes. The offseason departure of Kawhi Leonard has opened the door for players such as Siakam and VanVleet to take another step forward offensively. Though VanVleet can't be expected to maintain this level of efficiency, he's likely to remain extremely aggressive going forward.