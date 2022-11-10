VanVleet posted 32 points (12-26 FG, 7-16 3Pt, 1-1 FT), four assists, four steals, three rebounds and a block across 35 minutes in Wednesday's 116-109 win over the Rockets.

VanVleet led Toronto in scoring for the second game in a row, and he has reached the 30-point plateau in two of his last three games since returning from a three-game absence due to a back issue. He's already one of the top scoring options on the Raptors roster at full strength, but he's been handling a bigger workload with Pascal Siakam (groin) out and, so far, he's been up to the task. He's definitively trending in the right direction after a rather slow start to the season.