Raptors' Fred VanVleet: Cleared for Game 5
VanVleet (face) will play in Monday's Game 5 against the Warriors.
VanVleet suffered a facial laceration in Game 4, but he managed to avoid a concussion and will be ready to roll for Game 5. He's averaged 33.3 minutes, 12.8 points, 3.0 rebounds and 3.0 assists through the first four games of the NBA Finals.
