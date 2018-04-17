Raptors' Fred VanVleet: Cleared to play Tuesday

VanVleet (shoulder) will play during Tuesday's Game 2 against the Wizards, Eric Koreen of The Athletic Toronto reports.

A shoulder injury prevented VanVleet from participating in Game 1, prompting Delon Wright to see 25 minutes and contribute 18 points, four assists, three steals, a block and a rebound. Though he was considered doubtful at one point, VanVleet's injury has apparently healed better than anticipated, so he'll play during Game 2. During the regular season, he saw 20.0 minutes per game, averaging 8.6 points, 3.2 assists and 2.4 boards on 42.6 percent shooting from the field and 41.4 percent from beyond the arc.