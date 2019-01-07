Raptors' Fred VanVleet: Close to double-double sunday

VanVleet produced 12 points (3-10 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 5-6 FT), eight assists, and two rebounds in 35 minutes during Sunday's 121-105 victory over the Pacers.

VanVleet remained in the starting lineup despite the return of Kyle Lowry, filling in for Kawhi Leonard (rest) who was sitting out the second game of a back-to-back set. Van Vleet has been in and out of the starting lineup across the season and is currently the 140th ranked player in standard formats.