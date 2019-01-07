Raptors' Fred VanVleet: Close to double-double sunday
VanVleet produced 12 points (3-10 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 5-6 FT), eight assists, and two rebounds in 35 minutes during Sunday's 121-105 victory over the Pacers.
VanVleet remained in the starting lineup despite the return of Kyle Lowry, filling in for Kawhi Leonard (rest) who was sitting out the second game of a back-to-back set. Van Vleet has been in and out of the starting lineup across the season and is currently the 140th ranked player in standard formats.
More News
-
Raptors' Fred VanVleet: Remains in starting lineup•
-
Raptors' Fred VanVleet: Ties season scoring high•
-
Raptors' Fred VanVleet: Scores 11 points Friday•
-
Raptors' Fred VanVleet: Returns to game•
-
Raptors' Fred VanVleet: Goes to locker room after hard fall•
-
Raptors' Fred VanVleet: Efficient from downtown in start•
-
Week 13 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Dive into the Week 13 schedule with recommendations to start and sit for each position.
-
Fantasy Stock Watch Week 12
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 12 Waiver Wire
Who should you add for Week 12 and beyond? We break down the biggest names right here.
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 12 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 12 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Dive into the Week 12 schedule with recommendations to start and sit for each position.
-
Fantasy Stock Watch Week 11
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...