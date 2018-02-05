Raptors' Fred VanVleet: Closes in on triple-double

VanVleet compiled 13 points (5-12 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), eight assists, seven rebounds and two steals in 29 minutes during Sunday's 101-86 victory over the Grizzlies.

VanVleet had another strong performance Sunday, leading the team with 29 minutes on the floor. That makes four consecutive games with double-figure scoring while shooting 55 percent from the field. He also tied his season-high with seven rebounds while adding a team-high eight assists. He appears to have usurped Delon wright as the first guard off the bench and while his efficiency is boosting his value, he seems to have the confidence of the coaching staff and is worth a look in deeper formats.