Raptors' Fred VanVleet: Closes in on triple-double
VanVleet compiled 13 points (5-12 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), eight assists, seven rebounds and two steals in 29 minutes during Sunday's 101-86 victory over the Grizzlies.
VanVleet had another strong performance Sunday, leading the team with 29 minutes on the floor. That makes four consecutive games with double-figure scoring while shooting 55 percent from the field. He also tied his season-high with seven rebounds while adding a team-high eight assists. He appears to have usurped Delon wright as the first guard off the bench and while his efficiency is boosting his value, he seems to have the confidence of the coaching staff and is worth a look in deeper formats.
More News
-
Post-ASB breakout candidates
Looking for some buy-low opportunities? Check out these five players who could explode after...
-
Fantasy Hoops Injury Report
We've seen a bevy of big injuries to stars around the NBA in recent weeks. Jeff Stotts updates...
-
Stock Watch: Trending up & down
As we head into the second half of the season, it's time to take another look at the latest...
-
Analyzing Wall's injury, Griffin trade
The last 24 hours have seen some big news with the potential to shake up Fantasy leagues. Chris...
-
Waiver Wire: Eyes on deadline
In some instances, trades create major Fantasy value. Sometimes non-trades do the same or render...
-
Trade Values Chart
Looking to swing a deal? Check out our trade values chart before you make any decisions.