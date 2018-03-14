Raptors' Fred VanVleet: Collects 15 points Tuesday
VanVleet totaled 15 points (6-12 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four assists, two steals and one rebound across 28 minutes in Tuesday's 116-102 victory over the Nets.
VanVleet continues to be the sixth man for the Raptors, as evidenced by his 28 minutes off the bench Tuesday night. He works well in the rotation with the two star guards the Raptors have, especially when he is efficient from the floor with his shots, and limits his turnovers.
More News
-
Raptors' Fred VanVleet: Struggles mightily shooting Tuesday•
-
Raptors' Fred VanVleet: Plays 24 minutes Thursday•
-
Raptors' Fred VanVleet: Scores 10 points in 31 minutes•
-
Raptors' Fred VanVleet: Closes in on triple-double•
-
Raptors' Fred VanVleet: Available Friday•
-
Raptors' Fred VanVleet: Not with team Thursday•
-
Week 22 Waiver targets, schedule
Fantasy playoffs are either here or near, and Alex Rikleen says there’s help available on the...
-
2018's Biggest Disappointments
With the season winding down, we're taking a look at the biggest disappointments in Fantasy...
-
Offseason preview, keeper strategy
The Fantasy Hoops season nearly over, Jeff Edgerton helps Fantasy owners prepare for the offseason...
-
Week 21 Waiver Wire
There is plenty of talent available at this late hour of the season. Alex Rikleen starts his...
-
Finding category help down stretch
Time is short, so patience has waning value. Here are players who could still be available...
-
Hoops Week 20 Stock Watch
As the Fantasy Hoops season nears its playoffs, here are the players who are making moves for...