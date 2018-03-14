Raptors' Fred VanVleet: Collects 15 points Tuesday

VanVleet totaled 15 points (6-12 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four assists, two steals and one rebound across 28 minutes in Tuesday's 116-102 victory over the Nets.

VanVleet continues to be the sixth man for the Raptors, as evidenced by his 28 minutes off the bench Tuesday night. He works well in the rotation with the two star guards the Raptors have, especially when he is efficient from the floor with his shots, and limits his turnovers.