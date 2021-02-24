VanVleet had 12 points (4-14 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 2-3 FT), eight rebounds, eight assists, four blocks and two steals across 37 minutes in Tuesday's loss against the 76ers.

VanVleet had a rough night shooting the rock, but he was excellent in other categories -- he ended just two rebounds and two assists away from putting up a double-double while also recording a season-high four blocks. VanVleet had scored 15-plus points in four of his previous five games before this one, however, so the rough offensive performance might have been nothing more than just an off day for the combo guard.