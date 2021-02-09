VanVleet posted 32 points (8-14 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 12-12 FT), nine assists, three rebounds and three steals across 39 minutes in Monday's win over the Grizzlies.

VanVleet ended with five turnovers as well, but that was because he was tasked with a bigger playmaking responsibility after Kyle Lowry left the game due to a back problem. VanVleet scored 54 points a few games ago, but it's worth noting he has scored 25 or more points in four of his last six outings.