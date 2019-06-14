Raptors' Fred VanVleet: Comes up big down stretch

VanVleet totaled 22 points (6-14 FG, 5-11 3Pt, 5-5 FT), two rebounds and a steal across 34 minutes in the Raptors' win over the Warriors on Thursday.

VanVleet had a career night, notching 22 points and hitting five three-pointers. He scored 12 points in the fourth quarter of a tightly contested game and came through in the clutch in the series-clinching win. His journey from an undrafted player out of Wichita State to a pivotal Finals contributor is an interesting storyline to take away from this year's championship run.