Raptors' Fred VanVleet: Comes up big down stretch

VanVleet totaled 22 points (6-14 FG, 5-11 3Pt, 5-5 FT), two rebounds and a steal across 34 minutes in the Raptors' win over the Warriors on Thursday.

VanVleet had a career night, notching 22 points and hitting five three-pointers. He scored 12 points in the fourth quarter of a tightly contested game and came through in the clutch in the series-clinching win. His journey from an undrafted player out of Wichita State to a pivotal Finals contributor is an interesting storyline to take away from this year's championship run.

More News
Our Latest Stories
  • troy-brown-jr-1400.jpg

    NBA Rookie Watch

    Nearing the end of the season, Nick Whalen checks in on the first-year players impacting the...

  • kentavious-caldwell-pope-1400.jpg

    Week 25 Waiver Wire

    Here's who you need to add for this week and even next season as we wrap the Fantasy playoff...

  • d-j-augustin-and-larry-nance-jr-1400.jpg

    Week 25 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em

    Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? The schedule is more even than usual in the last...