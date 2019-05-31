Raptors' Fred VanVleet: Comes up big down the stretch
VanVleet compiled 15 points (5-8 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 4-6 FT), two assists, and one rebound in 33 minutes during Thursday's 118-109 victory over Golden State.
VanVleet continued his excellent play of late, scoring 15 points off the bench in Thursday's nine-point victory. Despite limited production outside of scoring, VanVleet found himself on the floor down the stretch, making some huge plays as the Warriors started to draw close. The Raptors basically went with a seven-man rotation and it would appear that VanVleet is going to figure heavily moving forward. Fans will be hoping for more of the same from the undrafted sensation as the Raptors look to take a 2-0 series lead.
More News
-
Raptors' Fred VanVleet: Career night in Game 5 win•
-
Raptors' Fred VanVleet: Shines off bench•
-
Raptors' Fred VanVleet: Scoreless in Game 2 loss•
-
Raptors' Fred VanVleet: Starting in Lowry's place•
-
Raptors' Fred VanVleet: Impressive line in Monday's victory•
-
Raptors' Fred VanVleet: Back to bench•
-
Injuries to watch this offseason
Which injuries will you have to keep an eye on in the offseason? We've got the rundown on who...
-
Week 26 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and even next season as we wrap the NBA season.
-
Week 26 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? Yes, some leagues play until the bitter end.
-
NBA Rookie Watch
Nearing the end of the season, Nick Whalen checks in on the first-year players impacting the...
-
Week 25 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and even next season as we wrap the Fantasy playoff...
-
Week 25 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? The schedule is more even than usual in the last...