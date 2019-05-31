Raptors' Fred VanVleet: Comes up big down the stretch

VanVleet compiled 15 points (5-8 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 4-6 FT), two assists, and one rebound in 33 minutes during Thursday's 118-109 victory over Golden State.

VanVleet continued his excellent play of late, scoring 15 points off the bench in Thursday's nine-point victory. Despite limited production outside of scoring, VanVleet found himself on the floor down the stretch, making some huge plays as the Warriors started to draw close. The Raptors basically went with a seven-man rotation and it would appear that VanVleet is going to figure heavily moving forward. Fans will be hoping for more of the same from the undrafted sensation as the Raptors look to take a 2-0 series lead.