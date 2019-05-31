Raptors' Fred VanVleet: Comes up big down the stretch

VanVleet compiled 15 points (5-8 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 4-6 FT), two assists, and one rebound in 33 minutes during Thursday's 118-109 victory over Golden State.

VanVleet continued his excellent play of late, scoring 15 points off the bench in Thursday's nine-point victory. Despite limited production outside of scoring, VanVleet found himself on the floor down the stretch, making some huge plays as the Warriors started to draw close. The Raptors basically went with a seven-man rotation and it would appear that VanVleet is going to figure heavily moving forward. Fans will be hoping for more of the same from the undrafted sensation as the Raptors look to take a 2-0 series lead.

More News
Our Latest Stories
  • troy-brown-jr-1400.jpg

    NBA Rookie Watch

    Nearing the end of the season, Nick Whalen checks in on the first-year players impacting the...

  • kentavious-caldwell-pope-1400.jpg

    Week 25 Waiver Wire

    Here's who you need to add for this week and even next season as we wrap the Fantasy playoff...

  • d-j-augustin-and-larry-nance-jr-1400.jpg

    Week 25 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em

    Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? The schedule is more even than usual in the last...