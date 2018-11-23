Raptors' Fred VanVleet: Coming off bench
VanVleet will come off the bench Friday against the Wizards, Ryan Wolstat of the Toronto Sun reports.
As expected, with Kawhi Leonard (rest) back in the lineup, VanVleet will return to the bench. In the 13 games he's come off the pine, VanVleet has averaged 8.2 points, 4.3 assists and 2.2 rebounds across 23.6 minutes.
