Raptors' Fred VanVleet: Considered day-to-day

VanVleet (hand) can be considered day-to-day moving forward, Josh Lewenberg of TSN Sports reports.

VanVleet was a surprising addition to the injury report early Sunday morning, eventually being ruled out against the Thunder due to a bruised hand. However, following the game coach Dwane Casey indicated VanVleet can be considered day-to-day, so the injury clearly isn't anything too serious and there's a chance he's back in the lineup as soon as Tuesday's game against the Magic. Without VanVleet on the floor, Delon Wright logged 31 minutes off the bench Sunday.