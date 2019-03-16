Raptors' Fred VanVleet: Considered questionable

The Raptors have rule VanVleet (thumb) questionable for Sunday's matchup with the Pistons, Blake Murphy of The Athletic reports.

VanVleet has been sidelined since Feb. 11, while missing 12 games in the process. Given he is dealing with a thumb injury, it is unclear what type of workload he will see once he returns, as his conditioning may still be relatively up to par. It should be noted the Raptors also play Monday against the Knicks, so they could wait to bring him back unto the second half of the back-to-back set. Still, it appears the 25-year-old is nearing a return.