VanVleet recorded 22 points (8-13 FG, 6-10 3Pt), five rebounds, five assists and one steal across 32 minutes during Friday's Game 3 win over the Nets.

VanVleet has been dominant in Round 1, not letting off the gas against the severely-undermanned Nets. In his three performances, he's totaled 76 points, 26 assists, 12 rebounds, three steals and two blocks.