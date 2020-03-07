Raptors' Fred VanVleet: Could play Sunday

VanVleet (shoulder) has a chance to play in Sunday's game against the Kings, Eric Smith of Sportsnet 590 The Fan reports.

VanVleet, who's missed the past four games with a sore left shoulder, will be a questionable designation heading into Sunday's tilt with the Kings. If he's able to play, he'll likely take on his regular starting job in which he's averaged 17.6 points, 6.6 assists, 3.8 rebounds and 1.9 steals in 35.8 minutes per game this season.