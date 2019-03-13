Raptors' Fred VanVleet: Could return in next three games
VanVleet (thumb) participated in a "non-intense" practice Wednesday and there is hope he can return within the next three games, Eric Koreen of The Athletic reports.
VanVleet is ahead of schedule and technically could be back as soon as Thursday. That said, it's more likely he appears in one of the Raptors' latter games, Sunday against the Pistons or Monday against the Knicks. More information should continue to emerge as he goes through more intense practice sessions.
More News
-
Raptors' Fred VanVleet: Ahead of schedule•
-
Raptors' Fred VanVleet: Will have surgery, out five weeks•
-
Raptors' Fred VanVleet: Expected to miss three weeks•
-
Raptors' Fred VanVleet: Unlikely to play Monday•
-
Raptors' Fred VanVleet: Explodes for 30 points Thursday•
-
Raptors' Fred VanVleet: In starting five Thursday•
-
Week 22 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head into the Fantasy playoff season.
-
Fantasy basketball, Week 22 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 22 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this prime Fantasy time? The schedule is again a key element.
-
Week 21 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Week 21 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head into the Fantasy playoff season.
-
Week 21 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
As we head down the stretch, there are some low-owned guys who are still worth your attent...