Raptors' Fred VanVleet: Could return in next three games

VanVleet (thumb) participated in a "non-intense" practice Wednesday and there is hope he can return within the next three games, Eric Koreen of The Athletic reports.

VanVleet is ahead of schedule and technically could be back as soon as Thursday. That said, it's more likely he appears in one of the Raptors' latter games, Sunday against the Pistons or Monday against the Knicks. More information should continue to emerge as he goes through more intense practice sessions.