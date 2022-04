VanVleet suffered a hip injury during Saturday's Game 4 against the 76ers and will be evaluated at halftime to determine if he can return, Paul Jones of Sportsnet 590 The Fan reports.

The Raptors entered the half up 54-49, so there's certainly reason for VanVleet to try to return in an effort to avoid blowing a lead and being swept at home. More information should emerge after the half.