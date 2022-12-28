VanVleet (back) is questionable for Thursday's game against Memphis, Ryan Wolstat of the Toronto Sun reports.
VanVleet is dealing with back spasms following Tuesday's game against the Clippers, and he was unable to practice Wednesday. If he's forced to sit out against the Grizzlies, Malachi Flynn could see increased playing time for Toronto.
