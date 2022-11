VanVleet (illness) holds a questionable designation for Wednesday's game versus the Heat, Blake Murphy of The Athletic reports.

VanVleet's status should be updated again on game day, but it at least marks a slight upgrade from the immediate out status he received for Monday's tilt. If VanVleet can't go again, Malachi Flynn and Dalano Banton could see increased action, while Scottie Barnes may be tasked with more ball-handling duties.