VanVleet recorded 25 points (6-18 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 10-11 FT), 10 assists, six rebounds and two steals across 39 minutes in Saturday's loss against the Hawks.

VanVleet struggled from the field and only made 33 percent of his shots, but he took advantage of his 11 trips to the charity stripe to deliver his third game with at least 25 points across his last five appearances. VanVleet's scoring figures have been a bit inconsistent of late but he's still in the midst of a career-best season, and he should remain one of the Raptors' top fantasy threats on a nightly basis.