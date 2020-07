VanVleet left Sunday's scrimmage against the Blazers after banging knees with Anfernee Simons, Tim Bontemps of ESPN reports. VanVleet will not return to the game.

Simons and VanVleet went knee-to-knee in the first quarter and VanVleet got the worst of the collision. He was able to limp off the floor, but the Raptors will hold him out for the rest of the scrimmage -- likely on a precautionary basis.