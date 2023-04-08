VanVleet logged 12 points (3-11 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 4-4 FT), eight assists and two steals over 31 minutes during Friday's 121-102 loss to the Celtics.

VanVleet's shooting woes continued on Friday, as he only made three shots all night. However, he did manage to put together a decent fantasy line overall with his team-high eight assists and two steals, along with hitting two triples. The month of April has been rough for the veteran guard. He's only knocking down 31.4 percent of his attempts and averaging only 13.8 points in these four games.