Raptors' Fred VanVleet: Dishes out 11 dimes

VanVleet had 21 points (8-18 FG, 1-8 3PT, 4-4 FT), 11 assists, two rebounds, two steals and two blocks in 41 minutes during Monday's 120-115 overtime loss at Indiana.

VanVleet returned three games ago and has looked impressive thus far, averaging 16.3 points, 6.7 assists and 4.7 rebounds per game over that span. He should have a bigger role on offense considering the absences of players such as Pascal Siakam and Norman Powell, and that should boost his upside ahead of Wednesday's contest against the Celtics.