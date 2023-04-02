VanVleet registered 20 points (7-17 FG, 1-8 3Pt, 5-5 FT), 20 assists, five rebounds and three steals in 38 minutes during Sunday's 128-108 win over the Hornets.

The 20 dimes were a career-high and franchise-record total, as VanVleet bounced back in a major way in the category after finishing below his season-long average (7.2 per game) in each of the Raptors' prior four contests. As per usual, VanVleet lacked efficiency from the field, and he also failed to hit multiple triples in a game for the first time in a month, but the immense assists production coupled with a perfect showing from the free-throw line and a strong output in the steals column made for a stellar all-around fantasy performance nonetheless.