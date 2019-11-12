Raptors' Fred VanVleet: Dishes out eight dimes

VanVleet had 14 points (6-20 FG, 1-6 3PT, 1-2 FT), eight assists, three steals and two rebounds in 45 minutes during Monday's 98-88 loss against the Clippers.

VanVleet has dished out at least seven dimes in five of his last six contests, and has never given less than five during the current season. VanVleet is seeing a boost on his ball-handling and playmaking duties due to Kyle Lowry's injury, and that should boost his passing -- as well as his scoring -- stats moving forward. He will aim to continue his solid run of play Wednesday at Portland.