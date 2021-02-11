VanVleet collected 14 points (5-10 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), seven assists and four rebounds over 34 minutes in the Raptors' 137-115 win over the Wizards on Wednesday.

VanVleet continued his excellent February with another solid effort, albeit not the sort of high-flying offense we've seen from him recently. In five games this month -- a stretch that includes a career-high 54-point effort -- he's averaging 27.2 points, 6.4 assists, 4.0 rebounds and 2.0 steals per game while shooting 49.4 percent from the field. His nine turnovers over the last two games are the only notable blemish on his line.