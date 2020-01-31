Raptors' Fred VanVleet: Dishes season-high 12 dimes
VanVleet produced eight points (3-13 FG, 2-7 3Pt), 12 assists, seven rebounds and one steal in 37 minutes during Thursday's 115-109 win over the Cavaliers.
VanVleet made up for a poor shooting performance with a season high assist total. This was just the fourth time through 38 appearances this season that VanVleet has been held to single digits in points, and there's a good chance he'll bounce back from a scoring perspective in Friday's matchup versus the Pistons.
