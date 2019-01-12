Raptors' Fred VanVleet: Dishes six assists in Friday's win

VanVleet posted 10 points (3-8 FG, 3-5 3Pt), six assists, two rebounds, and one steal in 19 minutes during Friday's 122-105 win over the Nets.

VanVleet returned to a reserve role for this one, though he still found a way to contribute a quality stat line. VanVleet stepped up in a big way while Kyle Lowry was sidelined for six games by a back injury, and the 24-year-old point guard has been a steady source of scoring and assists all season. VanVleet's efficiency has dipped compared to last year, but his counting stats and minutes have both risen considerably.