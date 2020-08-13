VanVleet (knee) had 10 points (3-11 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 3-3 FT), six assists and two rebounds in 26 minutes during Wednesday's 125-121 win over the 76ers.

VanVleet returned to the lineup following a one-game absence with a hyperextended knee. He struggled from the field but paced the team in dimes without committing a single turnover. With Toronto locked into the second seed in the Eastern Conference, it's fairly unlikely that coach Nick Nurse will play VanVleet heavy minutes during Friday's season finale versus Denver.