VanVleet logged five points (2-9 FG, 1-4 3Pt), 11 assists, three rebounds, two blocks and two steals in Thursday's 120-106 loss to the Celtics.

VanVleet's performance Thursday was as mixed as it could be. He logged both his season-high 11 assists and season-low five points both in one game against the Celtics. On the plus side, VanVleet has shown to be a capable distributor in recent matchups by averaging 9.3 assists across his past four games.