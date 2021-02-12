VanVleet logged five points (2-9 FG, 1-4 3Pt), 11 assists, three rebounds, two blocks and two steals in Thursday's 120-106 loss to the Celtics.
VanVleet's performance Thursday was as mixed as it could be. He logged both his season-high 11 assists and season-low five points both in one game against the Celtics. On the plus side, VanVleet has shown to be a capable distributor in recent matchups by averaging 9.3 assists across his past four games.
More News
-
Raptors' Fred VanVleet: Dishes out team-high seven dimes•
-
Raptors' Fred VanVleet: Comes short of double-double•
-
Raptors' Fred VanVleet: Delivers double-double•
-
Raptors' Fred VanVleet: Erupts for career-high 54•
-
Raptors' Fred VanVleet: Keeps racking up steals•
-
Raptors' Fred VanVleet: Mixed bag in loss•